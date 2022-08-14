The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel condemns the terrorist attack in Jerusalem

The Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel condemns the terrorist attack carried out near the Western Wall in Jerusalem. This is reported on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.

"The Embassy of Ukraine condemns the terrible terrorist attack in Jerusalem. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded", - the statement said.

As is known, on the night of Sunday, an unknown person opened fire on a bus leaving the Western Wall, as a result of which 7 people were injured, including a pregnant woman. The attacker later surrendered to the police.