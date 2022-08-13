First four Slovak Zuzana howitzers already delivered to Ukraine

Slovakia has delivered to Ukraine the first four Zuzana 2 howitzers out of eight stipulated by the contract, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad says.

"Slovakia helping to protect innocent Ukrainian lives! Happy to confirm, that first 4 Slovak Zuzana howitzers are in the hands of Ukrainian armed forces ready to be deployed in defence against the Russian aggressors," Nad said on Twitter on Saturday.

As reported, on June 2, Ukraine signed a contract with Slovakia for the supply of eight Zuzana 2 howitzers.

Slovak media also report that Braislava may transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in September. Next month, Slovakia will stop using its MiG-29 fighter jets, which it plans to transfer to Ukraine, Vyšehrad 24 TV channel reported, citing a statement made by Slovak Defense Minister.