NABU: New defendants identified in case on embezzlement at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP

The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine have identified two more defendants in the case on the embezzlement of UAH 12.3 million at Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and notified them of suspicion, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has said.

"NABU and [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office] SAPO have identified another two people involved in the scheme of the embezzlement of UAH 12.3 million at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP during the purchase of air conditioning systems. These are the chief financial officer and a head of two companies," NABU said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to NABU, the established case of corruption is the second one discovered at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP. The first one was connected with the infliction of losses by employees of the state enterprise in the amount of around UAH 28 million during the purchase of switchboard equipment. In this case, charges have been brought against 17 people. It is being considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

"Thus, the total amount of damage caused to the enterprise under these two cases exceeds UAH 40 million," NABU said.