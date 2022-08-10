Facts

16:00 10.08.2022

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

1 min read
Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on all EU and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians, as they overwhelmingly support the war against Ukraine.

"I call on all EU and G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is absolutely right to insist on this. Russians overwhelmingly support the war on Ukraine. They must be deprived of the right to cross international borders until they learn to respect them," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

11:35 09.08.2022
New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

16:57 04.08.2022
Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

12:42 29.07.2022
Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

09:15 29.07.2022
Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

15:55 18.07.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

14:51 11.07.2022
Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

15:21 02.07.2022
Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

14:04 02.07.2022
Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

12:37 28.06.2022
Response to strike on Kremenchuk should be more heavy arms for Ukraine, more sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Response to strike on Kremenchuk should be more heavy arms for Ukraine, more sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

15:03 08.06.2022
Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

LATEST

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

AD
AD
AD
AD