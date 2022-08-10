Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on all EU and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians, as they overwhelmingly support the war against Ukraine.

"I call on all EU and G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is absolutely right to insist on this. Russians overwhelmingly support the war on Ukraine. They must be deprived of the right to cross international borders until they learn to respect them," he said on Twitter.