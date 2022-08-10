G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

On Wednesday, the G7 countries' Foreign Ministers called on Russia to transfer Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to Ukraine's control.

The G7 Foreign Ministers issued a statement in which they reiterated their strongest condemnation of the ongoing unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

"In that context, we demand that Russia immediately hand back full control to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine, of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant as well as of all nuclear facilities within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders to ensure their safe and secure operations," they said in the document.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian staff operating Zaporizhia NPP must be able to carry out their duties without threats or pressure. It is Russia's continued control of the plant that endangers the region, the ministers said.

They also welcomed IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's efforts "to strengthen nuclear safety and security in Ukraine."

"Against this background, we underline the importance of facilitating a mission of IAEA experts to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to address nuclear safety, security and safeguard concerns, in a manner that respects full Ukrainian sovereignty over its territory and infrastructure," the document says.

The G7 ministers also reiterated their full and continued support for the IAEA.

"IAEA staff must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine safely and without impediment, and engage directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for the operation of these facilities," they said in the statement.