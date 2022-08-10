Facts

09:48 10.08.2022

Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

Two more civilians of Nikopol district died in a hospital as a result of Russian shelling at night, said head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"In the hospital of Marhanets, two wounded people died during the night enemy shelling. The doctors tried their best, but could not save them ... At this moment, the Russian night attack on Nikopol district claimed the lives of 13 civilians. Some 11 were wounded, five of them are in serious condition," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

