Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the first batch of 50 Kirpi armored personnel carriers manufactured in Turkey, another 150 vehicles are expected to be delivered, said Yuriy Mysiahin, MP of the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"Turkish BMC Kirpi armored personnel carriers are already in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two Marine brigades are already using fifty vehicles. We are waiting for another hundred and fifty! A machine gun that can be operated manually and rotated 360 degrees, a fire extinguishing system, good mine protection for cars, B6 armor, 12 fighters plus crew," Mysiahin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, posting a video of the delivered equipment.

The same information is confirmed on the page of the Operational Group of troops Kakhovka on Facebook. "New Turkish BMC Kirpi armored personnel carriers have been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another delivery of 150 units is expected soon," the message says.