Facts

16:06 09.08.2022

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

1 min read
Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the first batch of 50 Kirpi armored personnel carriers manufactured in Turkey, another 150 vehicles are expected to be delivered, said Yuriy Mysiahin, MP of the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"Turkish BMC Kirpi armored personnel carriers are already in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two Marine brigades are already using fifty vehicles. We are waiting for another hundred and fifty! A machine gun that can be operated manually and rotated 360 degrees, a fire extinguishing system, good mine protection for cars, B6 armor, 12 fighters plus crew," Mysiahin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, posting a video of the delivered equipment.

The same information is confirmed on the page of the Operational Group of troops Kakhovka on Facebook. "New Turkish BMC Kirpi armored personnel carriers have been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another delivery of 150 units is expected soon," the message says.

Tags: #armed_forces #kirpi

MORE ABOUT

18:53 25.07.2022
Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

10:29 19.07.2022
United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

15:18 06.07.2022
Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:14 06.07.2022
Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

12:16 23.06.2022
Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

12:35 22.06.2022
Ukrainian army annihilates enemy's Pantsir S1 system, kills 49 servicemen on Snake Island – Pivden task force

Ukrainian army annihilates enemy's Pantsir S1 system, kills 49 servicemen on Snake Island – Pivden task force

19:30 14.06.2022
Air forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down three Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine’s territory from Black Sea

Air forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down three Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine’s territory from Black Sea

09:58 02.06.2022
Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

14:49 24.05.2022
EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

EU Council rules to increase aid to Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

LATEST

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

Preparations underway for transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine – spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

New countries confirm their participation in Crimea Platform summit on Aug 23 daily – Kuleba

Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

AD
AD
AD
AD