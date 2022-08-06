President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

– President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the approval of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated August 5, 2022 on the introduction of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Russian Federation.

Document No. 7640 was registered on August 6 and submitted to the committee for consideration.

The text of the draft resolution has not yet been made public on the website of the parliament.