Facts

13:43 06.08.2022

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

1 min read
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

– President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the approval of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated August 5, 2022 on the introduction of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Russian Federation.

Document No. 7640 was registered on August 6 and submitted to the committee for consideration.

The text of the draft resolution has not yet been made public on the website of the parliament.

Tags: #sanctions #rada #nsdc #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:10 06.08.2022
Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

11:45 06.08.2022
Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

11:44 06.08.2022
Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

10:02 05.08.2022
Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

17:42 04.08.2022
Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

12:50 04.08.2022
China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

10:25 04.08.2022
Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

10:17 04.08.2022
Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

14:47 03.08.2022
After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

18:38 02.08.2022
Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

Occupiers collect pensioners' personal data in Kherson region, promote university entry campaign – Kherson city council

Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD