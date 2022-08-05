Facts

17:54 05.08.2022

SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

2 min read
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met with new Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko.

"Excellent meeting with Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor Klymenko today. SAPO is key to fighting corruption and defending against Russia's influence and helps ensure a strong, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine. We look forward to continuing our support for his crucial work," Brink said on Twitter on Friday.

During the meeting, Klymenko noted the importance of fighting corruption in Ukraine and adhering to the common concept of anti-corruption measures among friendly countries, according to the SAPO press service in The telegram channel. The SAPO head focused on the need for further international cooperation and exchange of experience.

He also thanked for the support for the development of anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine and the attention paid by international observers to conduct an independent and objective competition, and expressed hope for continued joint work on anti-corruption issues.

"At this difficult time for Ukraine, it is necessary to intensify the fight not only against the Russian invaders, but also against our internal enemy, who is cunningly destroying the principles of the rule of law. Only by eradicating corruption will we be able to move to a new level of the state," Klymenko said.

The parties also considered problematic issues and ways to solve them for positive changes in the anti-corruption sector.

Tags: #klymenko #sapo #brink

MORE ABOUT

11:24 28.07.2022
Prosecutor General Kostin approves Oleksandr Klymenko as SAPO head – Yermak

Prosecutor General Kostin approves Oleksandr Klymenko as SAPO head – Yermak

13:56 23.07.2022
Kremlin continues to weaponize food - US Ambassador on Odesa port missile strikes

Kremlin continues to weaponize food - US Ambassador on Odesa port missile strikes

11:35 19.07.2022
Committee approves decision to determine NABU detective Klymenko as winner in SAPO head competition, submits documents to PGO

Committee approves decision to determine NABU detective Klymenko as winner in SAPO head competition, submits documents to PGO

17:18 13.07.2022
Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

17:12 11.07.2022
Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

18:36 13.06.2022
National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

15:46 25.04.2022
Biden intends to nominate Brink as US ambassador to Ukraine – White House

Biden intends to nominate Brink as US ambassador to Ukraine – White House

13:37 05.02.2022
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

09:02 25.12.2021
Selection commission for SAPO head ends Friday meeting without approving competition's winner

Selection commission for SAPO head ends Friday meeting without approving competition's winner

12:32 23.12.2021
Meeting of selection commission for SAPO head to continue on Dec 24

Meeting of selection commission for SAPO head to continue on Dec 24

