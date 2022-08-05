SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met with new Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko.

"Excellent meeting with Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor Klymenko today. SAPO is key to fighting corruption and defending against Russia's influence and helps ensure a strong, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine. We look forward to continuing our support for his crucial work," Brink said on Twitter on Friday.

During the meeting, Klymenko noted the importance of fighting corruption in Ukraine and adhering to the common concept of anti-corruption measures among friendly countries, according to the SAPO press service in The telegram channel. The SAPO head focused on the need for further international cooperation and exchange of experience.

He also thanked for the support for the development of anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine and the attention paid by international observers to conduct an independent and objective competition, and expressed hope for continued joint work on anti-corruption issues.

"At this difficult time for Ukraine, it is necessary to intensify the fight not only against the Russian invaders, but also against our internal enemy, who is cunningly destroying the principles of the rule of law. Only by eradicating corruption will we be able to move to a new level of the state," Klymenko said.

The parties also considered problematic issues and ways to solve them for positive changes in the anti-corruption sector.