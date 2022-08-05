Facts

12:12 05.08.2022

Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

2 min read
Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

The Russian Federation, which inherited the worst Stalinist traditions, has become a terrorist state that poses a danger to the whole world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The great terror of the thirties of the 20th century did not break the Ukrainian people, their spirit and courage, Ukraine will not give up now. It is time to resolutely recognize that the Russian Federation, which inherited the worst Stalinist traditions, has become a terrorist state that poses a danger to the whole world," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on Friday.

The ministry recalled that on August 5, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of the Great Terror of 1937-1938 — one of the most large-scale crimes of the Soviet government against humanity. It is noted that 85 years ago, by order of the NKVD of the USSR, the resolution of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU (b) "On anti-Soviet elements" came into effect. In practice, this meant mass sweeps to destroy the communist dictatorship of the Ukrainian elite, which had the potential to restore and develop Ukrainian statehood, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Nowadays, the Russian government continues the policy of the Soviet regime, having reached a new level of cynicism and cruelty: the occupiers are waging war against every Ukrainian, regardless of age, gender, language of communication or occupation. Enemy troops from heavy artillery and rocket attacks shoot and destroy the entire nation. Olenivka, Vinnytsia, Kremenchuk, Kramatorsk, Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Mariupol - the names of these Ukrainian cities and towns are now known to the whole world precisely because of the bloody crimes of the Russian authorities," the commentary says.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine suffer the most, which the invaders have turned into places of unfreedom and mass terror. Ukrainian citizens become victims of repression by the occupation regime at the slightest manifestation of resistance, the ministry said.

"Today, Ukrainian defenders are fighting to overcome the aggressor once and for all and make impossible further attempts by the Russian Federation to destroy the Ukrainian people, our statehood and resort to blackmail of all mankind. The world demonstrates unprecedented support for Ukraine, together we are moving towards a common goal, which will definitely be victory," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #russia #mfa

MORE ABOUT

11:29 05.08.2022
Enemy loses 150 military personnel, three tanks, five air defense systems in past 24 hours - General Staff

Enemy loses 150 military personnel, three tanks, five air defense systems in past 24 hours - General Staff

19:30 04.08.2022
Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

16:04 04.08.2022
Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

11:22 04.08.2022
Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

14:49 01.08.2022
24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

12:44 01.08.2022
Russia moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south – Intelligence Agency

Russia moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south – Intelligence Agency

11:51 01.08.2022
New Zealand expands anti-Russian sanctions

New Zealand expands anti-Russian sanctions

10:55 01.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

15:38 30.07.2022
Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

15:02 30.07.2022
Russia has lost more than 40,670 military personnel since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russia has lost more than 40,670 military personnel since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Three vessels with 57,000 tonnes of corn leave ports of Big Odesa - Infrastructure Minister

LATEST

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

Two supporters of aggressor detained in Lviv region, one of them wanted to aim missiles at Bandera monument - SBU

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD