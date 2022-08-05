Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

The Russian Federation, which inherited the worst Stalinist traditions, has become a terrorist state that poses a danger to the whole world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The great terror of the thirties of the 20th century did not break the Ukrainian people, their spirit and courage, Ukraine will not give up now. It is time to resolutely recognize that the Russian Federation, which inherited the worst Stalinist traditions, has become a terrorist state that poses a danger to the whole world," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on Friday.

The ministry recalled that on August 5, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of the Great Terror of 1937-1938 — one of the most large-scale crimes of the Soviet government against humanity. It is noted that 85 years ago, by order of the NKVD of the USSR, the resolution of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU (b) "On anti-Soviet elements" came into effect. In practice, this meant mass sweeps to destroy the communist dictatorship of the Ukrainian elite, which had the potential to restore and develop Ukrainian statehood, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Nowadays, the Russian government continues the policy of the Soviet regime, having reached a new level of cynicism and cruelty: the occupiers are waging war against every Ukrainian, regardless of age, gender, language of communication or occupation. Enemy troops from heavy artillery and rocket attacks shoot and destroy the entire nation. Olenivka, Vinnytsia, Kremenchuk, Kramatorsk, Bucha, Irpin, Borodianka, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Mariupol - the names of these Ukrainian cities and towns are now known to the whole world precisely because of the bloody crimes of the Russian authorities," the commentary says.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine suffer the most, which the invaders have turned into places of unfreedom and mass terror. Ukrainian citizens become victims of repression by the occupation regime at the slightest manifestation of resistance, the ministry said.

"Today, Ukrainian defenders are fighting to overcome the aggressor once and for all and make impossible further attempts by the Russian Federation to destroy the Ukrainian people, our statehood and resort to blackmail of all mankind. The world demonstrates unprecedented support for Ukraine, together we are moving towards a common goal, which will definitely be victory," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.