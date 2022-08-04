Facts

13:04 04.08.2022

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

On Thursday morning, Russian invaders shelled Toretsk from artillery, as a result of which eight people were killed, four were wounded, including three children, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Eight killed, four wounded – these are the consequences of the shelling of Toretsk, which the Russians carried out today at about 11.00. Three children were among the four wounded," Kyrylenko said in Telegram on Thursday.

He said that according to preliminary information, the occupiers fired artillery, got into a public transport stop, where at that time there was a crowd of people.

"Besides, the Russians damaged the church and wounded the priest there, damaged the surrounding high-rise buildings," Kyrylenko said.

"Every day, the Russian occupiers hit civilians – every day we have dead and wounded. Everyone who still remains in Donetsk region puts themselves in mortal danger! I appeal to all residents of the region: do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate on time!" He said.

