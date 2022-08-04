Facts

10:17 04.08.2022

Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

2 min read
Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the effective global security architecture in the world must ensure that the no state can ever again resort to terror against another.

The head of state said recently information about conflict situations in different regions of the world has been increasingly appearing in the world.

"First – the Balkans, then – Taiwan, now it may be the Caucasus... All these situations seem different, although they are united by one factor, namely: the global security architecture did not work. If it worked, there would not be all these conflicts," Zelensky said in a video statement.

Ukraine, according to him, has been paying attention to this since 2014, when Russia ignored international law by occupying part of Donbas and annexing Crimea.

"A turning point was 2014. Then, in quite obvious situations - with Crimea, with Donbas, with the downed Malaysian Boeing – Russia avoided immediate and tangible responsibility, preserved business and political ties with the world. And now many in global relations believe that they will manage to do so as well. That is why Ukrainians are now doing a very important thing for everyone in the world. Our people united the free world not just around their struggle for freedom, but around understanding how fragile our freedom is. The freedom of every nation in Europe and in other parts of the world," he said.

Zelensky said this fragility can only be protected by joint action around the world.

"And for this to work in the long term, there must be an effective global security architecture that ensures that no state can ever again resort to terror against another state. At the system level, at the level of global institutions, this is exactly what we are currently working for – both the Ukrainian state and all our partners," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:42 04.08.2022
Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

12:50 04.08.2022
China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

10:25 04.08.2022
Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

14:47 03.08.2022
After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

18:38 02.08.2022
Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

16:40 02.08.2022
Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

13:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

11:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

10:05 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

LATEST

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

USA to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing liberated territories

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

USAID to provide WHO with extra $1.8 mln to support healthcare in Ukraine

Ukraine's mobile industry is in long-term downtrend – Kyivstar president

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

AD
AD
AD
AD