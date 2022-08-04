Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the effective global security architecture in the world must ensure that the no state can ever again resort to terror against another.

The head of state said recently information about conflict situations in different regions of the world has been increasingly appearing in the world.

"First – the Balkans, then – Taiwan, now it may be the Caucasus... All these situations seem different, although they are united by one factor, namely: the global security architecture did not work. If it worked, there would not be all these conflicts," Zelensky said in a video statement.

Ukraine, according to him, has been paying attention to this since 2014, when Russia ignored international law by occupying part of Donbas and annexing Crimea.

"A turning point was 2014. Then, in quite obvious situations - with Crimea, with Donbas, with the downed Malaysian Boeing – Russia avoided immediate and tangible responsibility, preserved business and political ties with the world. And now many in global relations believe that they will manage to do so as well. That is why Ukrainians are now doing a very important thing for everyone in the world. Our people united the free world not just around their struggle for freedom, but around understanding how fragile our freedom is. The freedom of every nation in Europe and in other parts of the world," he said.

Zelensky said this fragility can only be protected by joint action around the world.

"And for this to work in the long term, there must be an effective global security architecture that ensures that no state can ever again resort to terror against another state. At the system level, at the level of global institutions, this is exactly what we are currently working for – both the Ukrainian state and all our partners," the president said.