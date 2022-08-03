Facts

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced the purchase of 118 drones for the funds raised for the Army of Drones through the UNITED24 platform.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Development on Wednesday, the first control complex and four Fly Eye drones have already been delivered to Ukraine, today they will go to the frontline to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, over 751 million hryvnias were collected for the Army of Drones through the UNITED24 platform. For the first UAH 260 million of this amount, contracts were signed for the purchase of two control stations and 20 Fly Eye drones, some 78 Matrice multicopters, as well as two ground systems for 20 kamikaze drone strikes," the ministry said in a statement.

By the end of August, the ministry plans to complete the first task, to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also said they are negotiating with Ukrainian manufacturers of drones, such as SKIF, Skyton and Ukrjet, whose products can potentially also be purchased for the Army of Drones.

"Ukrjet is one of the largest Ukrainian UAVs with serial production. It spends about ten hours in the air and can fly 150 kilometers from the control station. SKIF has a camera that works offline. Skyton can fly up to 20 hours in the sky," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

