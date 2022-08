Four additional HIMARS have arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Four additional HIMARS have arrived in Ukraine. I’m grateful to the U.S. President, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and American people for strengthening of Ukrainian army. We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon. The sound of the HIMARS volley has become a top hit of this summer at the front lines! " Reznikov said on Twitter Monday.