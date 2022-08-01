German MARS II MLRS delivered to Ukraine – Reznikov

German MARS II multiple launch rocket systems have delivered to Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Third brother in the Long Hand family – MLRS MARS II from Germany – has arrived in Ukraine. Thank you to Germany and personally to my colleague Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht for these systems. Our artillerymen salute our German partners!" Reznikov said on Twitter on Monday.

At the end of July, it became known that the Federal Republic of Germany transferred three MARS II multiple launch rocket systems and three Panzerhaubitzen 2000 (PzH 2000) self-propelled artillery systems to the Ukrainian army.

Kyiv confirmed the transfer of the German MARS II MLRS to Ukraine, but the arrival of these systems in the country was not reported at that time.