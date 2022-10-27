Facts

14:33 27.10.2022

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Germany has supplied Ukraine two more MARS II multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) with rockets in addition to three that were supplied earlier, according to federal government data.

Thus, Kyiv has already received five such systems.

In addition, Ukraine received four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers in addition to 10 supplied. A total of 6,100 155mm rounds and 186,000 40mm mortar mines were also delivered.

Early October, Germany delivered the IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine. Delivery of three more such systems is planned.

Last week, Ukraine also received 16 Zuzanna self-propelled howitzers. The firing range of 155mm howitzers reaches 41 km.

In September, Germany handed over to Ukraine six Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, bringing their total number to 30 units.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 59,000 rounds for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns, five 227mm M270 MARS multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, 12 155mm PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers and 10,500 rounds for them were transferred to Kyiv in the summer.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also received 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank missile systems, about 15,000 anti-tank mines, 54 M113 infantry fighting vehicles, and 3,200 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

To date, Germany's military assistance to Ukraine is estimated at more than $1.5 billion.

