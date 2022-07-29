G7 Ambassadors arrive in Odesa, reiterate importance of grain deal – Simmons

Ambassadors of the G7 countries to Ukraine arrived in Odesa, stressing the importance of the deal on the export of agro-industrial products through Ukrainian ports, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Melinda Simmons said.

"My fellow G7 ambassadors and I are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine. Russia must respect the deal," Simmons said on Twitter on Friday.