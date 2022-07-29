Facts

09:48 29.07.2022

Ukraine asks Lebanon to clarify circumstances of entry of Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian barley into Tripoli port - embassy

1 min read
Ukraine asks Lebanon to clarify circumstances of entry of Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian barley into Tripoli port - embassy

At a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on July 28, Ambassador of Ukraine to Lebanon Iрor Ostash requested that measures be taken to clarify the circumstances of the stay in Lebanese territorial waters of the Syrian vessel, which was loaded in the port of Feodosia with barley exported from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

"The Ambassador drew the President's attention to the fact that on July 27, 2022, a Syrian ship loaded in the port of Feodosia with barley exported from the occupied territories entered the seaport of Tripoli. A request was made to take measures to clarify the circumstances of its stay in Lebanese territorial waters. It was also emphasized that this fact could harm bilateral relations," the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on its Facebook page.

It is noted that during the meeting, the issues of supplying Ukrainian wheat to the Lebanese market were discussed. "It was emphasized that, despite military actions by the Russian aggressor, our country will continue to be a reliable partner of Lebanon and ensure its food security," the message emphasized.

Tags: #grain #embassy #lebanon

MORE ABOUT

13:27 29.07.2022
Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

11:05 29.07.2022
G7 Ambassadors arrive in Odesa, reiterate importance of grain deal – Simmons

G7 Ambassadors arrive in Odesa, reiterate importance of grain deal – Simmons

09:15 29.07.2022
Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

17:10 27.07.2022
Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

12:17 27.07.2022
The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel regarding the shelling of the Odesa port: the russia is deceiving everyone

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel regarding the shelling of the Odesa port: the russia is deceiving everyone

17:18 25.07.2022
Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

15:05 25.07.2022
Ukraine preparing to start vessel movement from country's seaports this week – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine preparing to start vessel movement from country's seaports this week – Infrastructure Minister

15:04 25.07.2022
Grain export to be launched from Chornomorsk seaport, from Odesa, Pivdenny ports within two weeks

Grain export to be launched from Chornomorsk seaport, from Odesa, Pivdenny ports within two weeks

18:29 22.07.2022
Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

18:08 22.07.2022
Istanbul initiative to unblock maritime agricultural exports from Ukraine must be fully implemented – UN Secretary General

Istanbul initiative to unblock maritime agricultural exports from Ukraine must be fully implemented – UN Secretary General

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

LATEST

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

Digital Transformation Ministry appeals to Meta to unblock Ukrainian bloggers

In Mykolaiv, Russian shells hit near public transport stop, four killed, seven wounded – Kim

Russian invaders shell Mykolaiv district with cluster bombs, casualties reported – mayor

Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Number of casualties in missile attack on Kropyvnytsky rises to 26, one person in critical condition – regional governor

Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

AD
AD
AD
AD