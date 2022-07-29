Ukraine asks Lebanon to clarify circumstances of entry of Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian barley into Tripoli port - embassy

At a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on July 28, Ambassador of Ukraine to Lebanon Iрor Ostash requested that measures be taken to clarify the circumstances of the stay in Lebanese territorial waters of the Syrian vessel, which was loaded in the port of Feodosia with barley exported from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

"The Ambassador drew the President's attention to the fact that on July 27, 2022, a Syrian ship loaded in the port of Feodosia with barley exported from the occupied territories entered the seaport of Tripoli. A request was made to take measures to clarify the circumstances of its stay in Lebanese territorial waters. It was also emphasized that this fact could harm bilateral relations," the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on its Facebook page.

It is noted that during the meeting, the issues of supplying Ukrainian wheat to the Lebanese market were discussed. "It was emphasized that, despite military actions by the Russian aggressor, our country will continue to be a reliable partner of Lebanon and ensure its food security," the message emphasized.