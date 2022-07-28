Fifteen people wounded in early morning missile attack on Kyiv region – police

Fifteen people were wounded as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kyiv region on Thursday morning, Chief of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov has said.

"Fifteen people were wounded in the missile attack on Kyiv region. Currently we have such figure. At the same time, thanks to timely response to the air raid alert signal, we avoided heavier consequences," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Nebytov added that the police have found the pieces of one of the enemy missiles in a forest belt in Vyshgorod district.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt," he said.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces mounted a massive missile attack on Kyiv region on Thursday morning. Five missiles hit Vyshgorod district and two more were downed by the air defense forces. As a result of the shelling, five civilians were injured in the region, military infrastructure facilities were also damaged, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Later, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said that Russia had struck a military unit in Lyutizh, Kyiv region, and Honcharivske, Chernihiv region, resulting in losses in the personnel of the Ukrainian army.