Zelensky: Invaders won’t have any logistical opportunities on our land

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that everything will be done so that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities in Ukraine.

"About the Antonivsky bridge in Kherson and other crossings in the region. Of course, they will all be rebuilt, but by us already. We are doing everything to ensure that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities on our land, " he said in his traditional video address on Wednesday.

"Whatever plans they have, we will disrupt them. And we will liberate our territory with military, diplomatic and all other available means until we reach the legal borders of Ukraine, " Zelensky said.