Facts

17:10 27.07.2022

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

1 min read
The seaports Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny have begun preparations for loading and dispatching grain and related cargoes.

"In the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny, preparatory work is being carried out to ensure the loading and dispatch of grain," the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the work of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea was resumed.

"In connection with the signing of an agreement on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports for the export of grain, work has been resumed in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. The exit and entry of vessels into seaports will be carried out by forming a caravan escorting the leading ship," is said.

To ensure the launch of the grain corridor, specialists from the Center for Navigation, Hydrography and Hydrometeorology of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the branch of the state institution Odesa District of the State Hydrography are jointly working on navigation and hydrographic support for the safety of navigation.

These are works that determine safe routes for the movement of ships that will transport Ukrainian grain.

