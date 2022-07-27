Facts

14:32 27.07.2022

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

1 min read
Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

The Russian occupation forces have no technical documents, specialists and equipment for quick restoration of Antonivsky Bridge, First Deputy Head of Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky has said.

"The bridge is seriously damaged. It is unsuitable for use even by cars as of today. […] They have problems with obtaining technical documents – they are unable to receive access to it and develop a restoration plan. They also do not have specialists that could quickly restore it, and they do not have equipment," he said on air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

As reported, the Ukrainian defense forces mounted a missile attack on Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson. The head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Pivden (South) operational command, Natalia Humeniuk, said, "Yes, there were strikes, but they were precise."

Tags: #bridge #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

15:42 20.07.2022
More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

12:58 12.07.2022
General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

09:48 12.07.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

11:58 02.07.2022
Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

14:35 30.06.2022
Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

18:11 13.06.2022
Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

18:39 10.06.2022
Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

13:58 09.06.2022
Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

15:15 07.06.2022
Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

EU report on Ukraine's implementation of Association Agreement: Despite challenges, Ukraine taken important steps in implementing its reform agenda

LATEST

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

Russians hit hotel in Bakhmut, there are casualties; missile attacks launched on Toretsk, Avdiyivka

Explosions sounded in Korosten are training – regional administration

Ukrainian servicemen liberate Andriyivka from invaders

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

AD
AD
AD
AD