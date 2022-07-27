Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

The Russian occupation forces have no technical documents, specialists and equipment for quick restoration of Antonivsky Bridge, First Deputy Head of Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky has said.

"The bridge is seriously damaged. It is unsuitable for use even by cars as of today. […] They have problems with obtaining technical documents – they are unable to receive access to it and develop a restoration plan. They also do not have specialists that could quickly restore it, and they do not have equipment," he said on air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

As reported, the Ukrainian defense forces mounted a missile attack on Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson. The head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the Pivden (South) operational command, Natalia Humeniuk, said, "Yes, there were strikes, but they were precise."