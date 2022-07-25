Facts

14:33 25.07.2022

Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

1 min read
Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, Poland will still continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said.

"We are talking with other presidents and prime ministers to provide assistance in the form of various military equipment, in particular artillery shells, body armor, modern weapons, so that everyone can see how proud we are of the courage of Ukrainian soldiers. Even if the Russians outnumber them, we anyway, we will continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainians - our most important task," Duda said, addressing the participants of the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which is taking place on Saturday, July 23.

Duda said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plays an essential role, as he remains at the head of the defense of Ukraine, did not leave the Ukrainian people, continues to stay in Ukraine and support everyone who defends the country and relies on aggression.

"I also do my best to provide assistance. Wherever I go, I always support Ukraine, I always support Ukraine's EU candidacy – this is something we recently secured together. We also provide support to Ukraine through NATO," the President of Poland said.

Tags: #duda

MORE ABOUT

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

17:20 11.07.2022
Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

10:46 23.05.2022
Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

Duda: After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, you can't have any business with Russia

10:32 23.05.2022
Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

Duda urges to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership in June

13:39 07.04.2022
Duda confident in need to dismantle Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Duda confident in need to dismantle Nord Stream 2 pipeline

17:59 25.03.2022
Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

11:30 23.03.2022
Duda: Russia-NATO founding act no longer in force

Duda: Russia-NATO founding act no longer in force

09:15 11.03.2022
Kuleba and Duda discuss promotion of Ukraine's membership in EU

Kuleba and Duda discuss promotion of Ukraine's membership in EU

16:30 26.02.2022
Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Duda: Poland supports accelerated path of Ukraine's affiliation with EU

16:55 23.02.2022
Duda urges Putin not to order armed aggression against Ukraine

Duda urges Putin not to order armed aggression against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

Former Foreign Minister Hryschenko, Justice Minister Lavrynovych announced suspicion in absentia for negotiating 'Kharkiv agreements'

LATEST

Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Russian invaders' truck runs over car in Zaporizhia region, three people killed – Melitopol mayor

UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

Melitopol mayor about guerrillas in town: Two armored trains derailed, bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak blown up, collaborators afraid to appear in public

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

Former Foreign Minister Hryschenko, Justice Minister Lavrynovych announced suspicion in absentia for negotiating 'Kharkiv agreements'

AD
AD
AD
AD