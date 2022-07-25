Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, Poland will still continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said.

"We are talking with other presidents and prime ministers to provide assistance in the form of various military equipment, in particular artillery shells, body armor, modern weapons, so that everyone can see how proud we are of the courage of Ukrainian soldiers. Even if the Russians outnumber them, we anyway, we will continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainians - our most important task," Duda said, addressing the participants of the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which is taking place on Saturday, July 23.

Duda said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plays an essential role, as he remains at the head of the defense of Ukraine, did not leave the Ukrainian people, continues to stay in Ukraine and support everyone who defends the country and relies on aggression.

"I also do my best to provide assistance. Wherever I go, I always support Ukraine, I always support Ukraine's EU candidacy – this is something we recently secured together. We also provide support to Ukraine through NATO," the President of Poland said.