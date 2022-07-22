Possibility of safe grain export from seaports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny to be discussed at grain talks

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov at the talks in Istanbul (Turkey) on resolving the grain issue with the participation of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will discuss the possibility of safe export of grain from three seaports of Odesa region.

As Interfax-Ukraine has learned, a 120-day agreement on the safe export of grain from the seaports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny will be discussed within the framework of the grain issue.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks on resolving the grain issue.

The United States is in favor of signing an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the settlement of the grain issue, which is expected to take place on Friday in Istanbul, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.