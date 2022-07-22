Facts

10:21 22.07.2022

Zelensky: First result of Ukraine's first lady visit to USA is draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

2 min read
Zelensky: First result of Ukraine's first lady visit to USA is draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

The first real result of the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine to the United States was a draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a traditional video statement on Thursday evening.

"A few months ago, our expert group chaired by Yermak and McFaul suggested recognizing Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide. And here is the first real result of the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine to the United States – Senators Risch, Cardin, Wicker, Blumenthal, Portman, Shaheen and Graham presented a draft resolution on recognition of Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide," he said.

"The resolution states that Russia's actions in Ukraine, which include forced deportation to Russia and the targeted killing of Ukrainian civilians during mass atrocities, are genocide against the people of Ukraine. The senators introduced the resolution shortly after Olena delivered an address directly to the U.S. Congress," Zelensky said.

According to the draft document, he also said, "the U.S. Senate condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide against the people of Ukraine; calls on the United States, together with NATO and EU allies, to support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people; supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for war of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide."

"With all its terrorist attacks against Ukrainians and our country, Russia is only burying itself," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

09:39 22.07.2022
Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

Zelensky: Deliveries of modern weapons discussed at meeting of Supreme Commander's Staff

16:21 21.07.2022
Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

09:56 21.07.2022
Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

16:56 20.07.2022
Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

14:50 20.07.2022
Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

09:48 20.07.2022
Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

18:29 19.07.2022
Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

Zelensky, Duda discuss defense support, coordinate steps to counter Russian aggression

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:53 19.07.2022
President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

President makes submission to Rada on Venediktova's dismissal from prosecutor general post – parliament website

09:43 19.07.2022
Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

Zelensky: Issue of dismissal of 28 SBU officers under consideration

AD

HOT NEWS

Head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Korban not allowed into Ukraine, due to termination of citizenship - sources

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul to resolve grain issue

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine has no choice but to become 'second Israel' – ambassador

LATEST

EU Council approves proposal to allocate new EUR 500 mln tranche for military aid to Ukraine

Head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Korban not allowed into Ukraine, due to termination of citizenship - sources

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

Possibility of safe grain export from seaports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny to be discussed at grain talks

Rada committees plan to create special subcommittees on European integration – Stefanchuk

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul to resolve grain issue

Danilov, Europol reps to discuss statements on alleged sale of weapons on black market from Ukraine

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

Ambassador Korniychuk denied the possibility of Hasidic travel to Ukraine through Moldova - no one will be allowed

AD
AD
AD
AD