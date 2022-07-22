Zelensky: First result of Ukraine's first lady visit to USA is draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

The first real result of the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine to the United States was a draft resolution recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a traditional video statement on Thursday evening.

"A few months ago, our expert group chaired by Yermak and McFaul suggested recognizing Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide. And here is the first real result of the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine to the United States – Senators Risch, Cardin, Wicker, Blumenthal, Portman, Shaheen and Graham presented a draft resolution on recognition of Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide," he said.

"The resolution states that Russia's actions in Ukraine, which include forced deportation to Russia and the targeted killing of Ukrainian civilians during mass atrocities, are genocide against the people of Ukraine. The senators introduced the resolution shortly after Olena delivered an address directly to the U.S. Congress," Zelensky said.

According to the draft document, he also said, "the U.S. Senate condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide against the people of Ukraine; calls on the United States, together with NATO and EU allies, to support the government of Ukraine to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people; supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for war of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide."

"With all its terrorist attacks against Ukrainians and our country, Russia is only burying itself," Zelensky said.