Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

Several thousand tonnes of humanitarian aid were destroyed in Mykolaiv region as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the warehouse where it was stored on Thursday night, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"The Russian occupiers fired two rockets at one of our humanitarian aid depots at 3:00 a.m. Thousands of tonnes of products intended for children, the elderly and the needy have been burned," Kim said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

He did not specify exactly where the warehouse was located, but attached to the message a night video of missile strikes, which also shows a high–rise residential building in the distance, presumably the regional center - the city of Mykolaiv.