Facts

10:39 21.07.2022

Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

1 min read
Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

Several thousand tonnes of humanitarian aid were destroyed in Mykolaiv region as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the warehouse where it was stored on Thursday night, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"The Russian occupiers fired two rockets at one of our humanitarian aid depots at 3:00 a.m. Thousands of tonnes of products intended for children, the elderly and the needy have been burned," Kim said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

He did not specify exactly where the warehouse was located, but attached to the message a night video of missile strikes, which also shows a high–rise residential building in the distance, presumably the regional center - the city of Mykolaiv.

Tags: #war #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

13:39 21.07.2022
Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

11:36 21.07.2022
Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

10:42 21.07.2022
At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

17:48 20.07.2022
Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

10:47 19.07.2022
Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

09:22 19.07.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

09:08 19.07.2022
Four wounded due to Russian missile attack in Odesa – local authorities

Four wounded due to Russian missile attack in Odesa – local authorities

17:25 18.07.2022
Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

16:19 16.07.2022
Missile attack on Chuhuiv allegedly carried out from territory of Belgorod region – police

Missile attack on Chuhuiv allegedly carried out from territory of Belgorod region – police

15:31 16.07.2022
Death toll from enemy missile attack on Chuhuiv rises to three – Synehubov

Death toll from enemy missile attack on Chuhuiv rises to three – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

At least 17 wounded amid morning enemy shelling in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Invaders shelling Kharkiv again, residents asked to stay in shelters

LATEST

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Russia attacks 900 times border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions after their de-occupation

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Invaders shelling Kharkiv again, residents asked to stay in shelters

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

Russian occupiers demand to open engine rooms at power units of Zaporizhia NPP to hide weapons, ammo, equipment

Ukraine receives clear signs of support for proposal to defer payments on eurobonds from key owners group – Finance Ministry

Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

AD
AD
AD
AD