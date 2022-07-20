Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

On Wednesday, at about 13:00, Russian occupying troops shelled wheat fields in Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region, a fire started.

"As a result of the shelling, two fields caught fire at once. The total area of the two fires was 60 hectares," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reports.

Despite the threat of repeated enemy shelling, the rescuers of the State Emergency Service's 52nd unit left to put out the fire. Together with them, the fire was extinguished by farmers with 4 units of agricultural equipment. By joint efforts, the last wheat burning center was eliminated at 14:55.

Thanks to the work of rescuers and farmers, about 66 hectares of wheat were saved.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, at the moment, more than 130 hectares of grain have been destroyed in the region as a result of enemy shelling.