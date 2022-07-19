Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian army attacked the base of the Russian invaders, located in the area of Antonivsky bridge in Kherson, adviser to the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhiy Khlan has said.

"Right now they are reporting that there is a precise hit in the area of Antonivsky bridge, namely between the bridges across the Dnieper and across the Konka, in the area of the Nairi cafe and the bus station. There is such a site where the orcs made very powerful fortifications, placed a military unit that is engaged in security and acts as a powerful checkpoint in the area between the bridges. Now there is a powerful explosion," Khlan said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

He said that at the moment a cloud of black smoke is rising over the specified territory.

"It was a targeted destruction of the military disposition of the orcs near Antonivsky bridge," the adviser to the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, the so-called occupying "authorities" in Kherson are currently confused due to the successful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region.