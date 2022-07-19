Facts

11:35 19.07.2022

Committee approves decision to determine NABU detective Klymenko as winner in SAPO head competition, submits documents to PGO

The contest committee for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has approved the results of the competition, according to which NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko has been selected as the winner in the competition for the SAPO head, documents are submitted for approval to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

The committee made the decision at the Tuesday meeting.

Oleksandr Klymenko was born in 1986 and graduated from Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University in Kharkiv.

In March 2010, he started working in the internal affairs agencies in Kyiv.

Since 2015, Klymenko has worked as a senior investigator in the National Police. In particular, he investigated cases concerning the theft of property, namely, he investigated the theft of funds at Ukrzaliznytsia.

In March 2016, Klymenko participated in the competition at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and became a detective, then a senior detective, and in November 2017, a department head.

