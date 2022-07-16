Facts

12:53 16.07.2022

PGO: As result of Russia aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 662 wounded

min read
As a result of the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, some 353 children were killed, over 662 children were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of July 16, more than 1,015 children were wounded in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 353 children killed and more than 662 were wounded of varying severity," the PGO said in the statement.

It is noted that these figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On July 15, in the city of Kherson, Russian servicemen killed a mother and her young daughter. In addition, it became known about three more children who were wounded on July 14 as a result of missile attacks by the enemy on the center of Vinnytsia.

On July 15, Bakhmut district of Donetsk region was once again under fire from the invaders. In Verkhniokamiane was wounded by a 14-year-old girl, and in the village of Sviato-Pokrovske a 16-year-old girl.

Some 2,138 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, of these, some 221 were completely destroyed.

Tags: #pgo #children #war

