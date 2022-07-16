Two killed pulled out of rubble in Nikopol – emergency service

Two people were killed as a result of missile attacks by Russian invaders on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Saturday morning, their bodies were pulled out of the rubble.

"At 10:15, rescuers removed the bodies of two killed from under the rubble. Work on the removal and release of people has been completed," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

The State Emergency Service's units will continue to provide assistance to the population at other addresses affected by the shelling.

As reported, the Russian invaders on Saturday morning fired at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region from "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems. Some 12 residential buildings and two educational buildings were damaged, a woman was wounded. It was also reported that two people are under the rubble of destroyed apartments.