Number of victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro reaches 16 – Reznichenko

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on Friday evening has increased to 16, rescuers continue to extinguish the second fire due to shelling, Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"According to updated data, the evening attack on our region claimed three lives, 16 people were wounded," Reznichenko said on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

He also said that at an industrial enterprise in Dnipro, where a rocket hit the night before, rescuers extinguished one fire, another is still extinguished.

As reported, on Friday evening in Dnipro, as a result of rocket attacks by the occupiers, three people were killed and another 15 citizens were injured, according to the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"We have 'arrivals' in Dnipro. Missiles hit an industrial enterprise and a street next to it. Previously, this Russian attack claimed the lives of three people, another 15 were wounded," Reznichenko said in his Telegram channel.

He said the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

A specialist in the Department of transport and transport infrastructure of Dnipro City Council Ivan Vasiuchkov said that as result of explosions in Dnipro, a bus driver of one of the local city routes killed.

"As a result of today's terrorist act of Russia in Dnipro, a bus driver of one of the city routes died. The man had already finished his working day and was heading to the park to return to work tomorrow at 05.00. He did not get there," Vasiuchkov said on Facebook.

Earlier, Dnipro authorities confirmed the "arrival" during an enemy missile attack on the city, but they only report interruptions in water supply and other communications, although social networks are actively talking about the victims.