15:43 15.07.2022

Enemy attacks Kharkiv reportedly with S-300 missiles last night – police

The police are examining the spots in Kharkiv that have undergone enemy missile attacks last night, Deputy Chief of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured. The territories of two educational facilities in Industrialny and Kholodnohirsky districts came under fire. Tram tracks were damaged in Kholodnohirsky district. I want to stress that the 5V55 marking again was found on the missiles, which may indicate that S-300 missiles were used," he said on Facebook.

As reported earlier, the police have discovered the pieces of shot down Russian missiles which could be indicative of the fact that the enemy used S-300 missiles to attack Kharkiv.

