Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

Over the past day, rescuers of Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service made 18 operational trips, half of which (nine) to contain fires, including three fires caused by shelling.

"Three fires occurred on the territory of Kharkiv region, caused by enemy shelling, of which two in Chuhuiv and one in Kharkiv districts of the region. Residential buildings, a garage and a farm were burning," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region said.

In particular, at night, around 03.00, a fire broke out in Chuhuiv district of the region as a result of enemy shelling on the territory of a private household. A residential building on an area of ​​200 square meters. The fire was eliminated by the units of the State Emergency Service at 04:55. There are no victims or injured.

In addition, last night Kharkiv was again subjected to missile attacks. Two missiles hit near the building of an educational institution in Kholodnohirsk district of the city. As a result of the explosion, the facade of the building was damaged, windows were shattered and tram tracks opposite the educational building were destroyed. Another missile hit a courtyard near a school in Industrialny district, partially damaging the school building. There was no fire in these cases. Subdivisions of the State Emergency Service were involved in the verification. There are no victims or injured.