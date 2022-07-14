There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

As of 14:00 on Thursday, the police received 15 reports of missing citizens who were at the site where enemy missiles hit in Vinnytsia, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Vinnytsia: as of 14:00, the specialized police line received 15 reports about missing citizens who were in the area where enemy missiles hit. Now they are not getting in touch," the chief of the National Police said on his Facebook page.

He said: "Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 20. Three of them are children."

According to Klymenko, more than 400 police officers continue to work at the scene. "Some 12 investigative teams of the National Police of Ukraine and the State Security Service are documenting another crime of the Russian army against the Ukrainian people," the chief of the National Police said.