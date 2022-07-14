There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted "some progress" in the negotiations in Turkey on the restoration of food exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea.

"We are indeed making significant efforts to restore food supplies to the global market. I am grateful to the UN and Turkey for their respective efforts," he said in a traditional video statement on Wednesday evening.

"The success of this story is needed not only by our state, but, without exaggeration, by the whole world. If the Russian threat to shipping in the Black Sea is removed, this will alleviate the severity of the global food crisis," Zelensky said.

"The Ukrainian delegation reported to me that there is some progress. In the coming days, we will discuss the details with the UN Secretary General," he said.