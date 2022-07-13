Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian tactics of strikes on peaceful cities, deportations and economic pressure should not become a global norm and world order should be restored.

He said this while addressing the participants of the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul.

"Some 100 days that have passed since my appeal to your parliament [Korea] fully showed the tactics of Russia. Every detail of it. This is terror," he said.

Zelensky said "the Russian army organizes its offensive so that its cannons and missile artillery can hit ordinary residential areas of ordinary cities."

"The second point is missile terror. Some 2,960 missiles this morning, that is how many missiles Russia managed to launch at our cities. The key target of the missiles is civilian facilities," he said.

"The third point is deportation. Just imagine this number – two million people. So many of our people have already been taken to Russia. Several hundred thousand children. No one will name the exact figures now – all these taken away people are deprived of their means of communication, their documents are taken away, they are intimidated and they are tried to be transported to remote regions of Russia so that it would be as difficult as possible for them to return home, to their homeland," the president said.

He also called "economic shock" one of the elements of tactics. "Look at just one example – the events in Sri Lanka. A shocking increase in food and fuel prices led to a social explosion. Nobody now knows how this will end. However, you all know that the same explosions are possible in other countries affecting the food and energy crises," Zelensky said.

According to him, the fifth point of Russian tactics is propaganda. "Perhaps no other state in the world has spent so much money on the deliberate spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories, anti-scientific conspiracy theories, including vaccines, as Russia does," he said.

"Russian tactics should not become a global norm and world order should be restored... I am sincerely grateful to the Republic of Korea, which understands that this is exactly the situation. That we need to act together," Zelensky said.