Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

The questions addressed to head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak are related to solving a number of problems in Ukrainian-American relations, in which other persons refer to him, said U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

"We are spending billions of dollars. Anti-corruption institutions have been established in Ukraine, and we are concerned when we see that these institutions cannot work. They tell me that it's because of Yermak and the people he appoints. I do not know if this is true, but President Biden, when he spends money in Ukraine, must report to Congress for this," Spartz said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda published on Monday.

According to her, the American side has no opportunity to audit weapons after they crossed the Ukrainian border, and this is a serious problem.

"If the Congress now establishes oversight mechanisms at the level of the Congress itself, it will be such a bureaucracy that it will be very bad for the course of the war. Therefore, we have offered you an idea of how to do this, so as not to create unnecessary bureaucracy, and supplies went to the front. I will not disclose the details of this proposal, but your government rejected it, and I was told that it was because of Mr. Yermak," the congresswoman added.

Regarding Yermak's ties with the Russian Federation, she said that "this is the question that everyone has, but no one wants to solve it." "It is not for us to decide who holds this or that position in your country. We will communicate with the appointed ones. But this does not mean that there will be more trust if these people have problems with their reputation," concluded Spartz.

As reported earlier, Spartz appealed to the U.S. president with a request "to provide explanations on the supervision procedures related to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak." The publication referred to her letter by publishing it. Part of the letter is hidden from publication, closed with a black bar, but in the text there is a brief mention of the alleged presence of "various intelligence information about Mr. Yermak's actions in Ukraine and his possible ties with Russia." These theses are not displayed in the open part of the letter.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur criticized statements of Spartz and urged not to stop aid to Ukraine. In addition, the position of Spartz was sharply criticized by the Ukrainian Congress Committee.