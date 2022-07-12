Facts

10:33 12.07.2022

Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

3 min read
Spartz says Yermak is the reason why important issues not being solved in Ukraine

The questions addressed to head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak are related to solving a number of problems in Ukrainian-American relations, in which other persons refer to him, said U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

"We are spending billions of dollars. Anti-corruption institutions have been established in Ukraine, and we are concerned when we see that these institutions cannot work. They tell me that it's because of Yermak and the people he appoints. I do not know if this is true, but President Biden, when he spends money in Ukraine, must report to Congress for this," Spartz said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda published on Monday.

According to her, the American side has no opportunity to audit weapons after they crossed the Ukrainian border, and this is a serious problem.

"If the Congress now establishes oversight mechanisms at the level of the Congress itself, it will be such a bureaucracy that it will be very bad for the course of the war. Therefore, we have offered you an idea of how to do this, so as not to create unnecessary bureaucracy, and supplies went to the front. I will not disclose the details of this proposal, but your government rejected it, and I was told that it was because of Mr. Yermak," the congresswoman added.

Regarding Yermak's ties with the Russian Federation, she said that "this is the question that everyone has, but no one wants to solve it." "It is not for us to decide who holds this or that position in your country. We will communicate with the appointed ones. But this does not mean that there will be more trust if these people have problems with their reputation," concluded Spartz.

As reported earlier, Spartz appealed to the U.S. president with a request "to provide explanations on the supervision procedures related to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak." The publication referred to her letter by publishing it. Part of the letter is hidden from publication, closed with a black bar, but in the text there is a brief mention of the alleged presence of "various intelligence information about Mr. Yermak's actions in Ukraine and his possible ties with Russia." These theses are not displayed in the open part of the letter.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur criticized statements of Spartz and urged not to stop aid to Ukraine. In addition, the position of Spartz was sharply criticized by the Ukrainian Congress Committee.

Tags: #yermak #spartz

MORE ABOUT

10:54 12.07.2022
USA faces problems in organizing supervision over spending funds transferred to help Ukraine – Spartz

USA faces problems in organizing supervision over spending funds transferred to help Ukraine – Spartz

13:02 08.07.2022
Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies

Yermak states need for reforms of judicial system, SBU, key ministries and agencies

14:17 05.07.2022
Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

17:12 01.07.2022
Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

14:46 27.06.2022
G7 Summit must respond to Russian missile attacks on Kyiv – Yermak

G7 Summit must respond to Russian missile attacks on Kyiv – Yermak

13:29 20.06.2022
Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

11:29 14.06.2022
Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

Yermak expects more heavy weapons, operational training of Ukrainian military from Ramstein 3

10:02 08.06.2022
Yermak calls on ambassadors of G7 countries to help accelerate supply of necessary weapons by their govts for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Yermak calls on ambassadors of G7 countries to help accelerate supply of necessary weapons by their govts for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

12:21 06.06.2022
Yermak-McFaul International Group presents Roadmap for individual sanctions

Yermak-McFaul International Group presents Roadmap for individual sanctions

11:19 03.06.2022
Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

Yermak-McFaul intl expert group urges EU to expedite imposition of full embargo on Russian energy resources

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD