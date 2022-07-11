Facts

14:53 11.07.2022

Occupiers mount heavy attacks on residential areas on administration border of Luhansk, Donetsk regions – governor

On the night of Monday, July 11, the Russian occupation forces mounted five missile attacks and four massive artillery attacks on residential areas situation on the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"During the night of July 10 to 11, the Russian forces mounted five missile attacks and four massive artillery attacks on residential areas situation on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. They use aviation, tube and rocket-propelled artillery while trying to break through from Lysychansk and other directions to Siversk and Slovyansk. However, these attempts have been a failure for more than a week. They try to move from Popasna," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday morning.

Haidai also stressed that every day the Ukrainian army devastates the enemy ammunition depots. In particular, one of them was destroyed in Luhansk on Monday night.

"The ammunition supply has been interrupted. However, these losses have not reached the critical limit – the Russian forces still have much [ammunition] in stock," he said.

