Facts

16:49 09.07.2022

Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged in a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv in the morning on July 9, as well as the property of a private enterprise, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"In one of the areas, two private houses were destroyed almost to the ground. Windows and roofs were damaged by the blast wave and debris in nearby houses. A missile also hit the territory of a private enterprise – the car park was damaged there, and windows flew out in the garage," Senkevych wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, in another area, a missile also hit the territory of an enterprise. Windows and roofs were broken in three private houses located nearby. Balconies were damaged in two apartment buildings.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Senkevych said.

He said that the employees of the district administrations drew up acts of damage who needed it. They handed over a film and slate. Rescuers help to dismantle the rubble of the destroyed houses.

