16:29 08.07.2022

According to UNHCR estimates, 12-13 mln people are refugees due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – Grandi

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, due to Russia's war against Ukraine, some 12-13 million people, and maybe 14 million people, have become refugees, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has said.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the largest displacement situation that we have seen probably since the second World War: refugees, internally displaced people in Ukraine. We estimate 12-13, maybe 14 million people have been pushed out of their homes by the war. I have seen myself this morning, yesterday in Bucha, Makariv, Irpin terrible destruction. No wonder that people have left in large numbers," Grandi told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said it is therefore very important for the UN refugee organization to be in Ukraine, to help displaced people and work with the government, trying to give a humanitarian response to this crisis.

"I came here to support the team that we have here. UNHCR has a team of almost 300 people throughout the country. I came here, above all with a message of solidarity for those displaced but also for all those that are suffering the consequences of this terrible war and to discuss with the government how we can improve the response, especially with winter coming very soon," Grandi said.

