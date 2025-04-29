UNHCR launches free online courses to empower Ukrainians to repair war-damaged homes and keep them habitable and warm

©Angels of Salvation/Oleksii Hutnyk

Kyiv, Ukraine. In response to the multitude of challenges caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine – including the consequences of Russian attacks on housing and energy security – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is taking steps to empower war-affected people with practical skills to improve their living conditions.

In collaboration with the humanitarian interagency Shelter/NFI Cluster and the Prometheus platform, two online courses have been developed to provide free of charge guidance and information. The courses “Winter Preparation and Energy Conservation” and “Self-Help House Repair Skills” are designed to help people do basic repairs on their own, learn strategies for energy efficiency and apply solutions to their homes to better withstand Ukraine’s harsh winters and improve long-term housing conditions.

In light of the strain on Ukraine’s construction sector and on foreign assistance, which is also impacting the humanitarian response in Ukraine, this initiative provides a cost-effective solution to support war-affected people to take proactive steps themselves.

“These courses are addressing a very clear need across the country. Many Ukrainians are living in war-damaged or cold, energy-inefficient homes, and often lack the possibility to hire professional help. Knowing how to insulate your home, manage heat loss, and carry out simple repairs has become necessary. These skills will empower people to act quickly, prevent further damage, reduce energy consumption, and live in safer, more dignified conditions. We designed this training to be clear, practical, and accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience,” says Modan Akbarnazim, UNHCR Shelter Officer.

Each course is in Ukrainian and structured into 12 interactive and hands-on modules, tailored to the specific needs of Ukrainian families. They cover topics such as window installation, insulation techniques, heating solutions, what to consider when buying windows, and common repair mistakes to avoid – and include practical exercises that participants can apply directly in their homes.

“Designing such practice-oriented courses is very important for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians will have the opportunity to improve their wellbeing by completing these courses on the Prometheus platform. I believe that we managed to create an educational product which will have a tangible effect in helping Ukrainian households better prepare for winter and recover from the consequences of hostilities,” says Oleksandr Yakimtsev, Prometheus Team Lead.

This innovative initiative aims to rapidly assist and empower tens of thousands of Ukrainians – who have capability to take steps on their own with the provided guidance – helping them make their homes safer, more resilient, and more energy efficient.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the war has caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, with more than 2,5 million homes across Ukraine damaged or destroyed, according to the Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4). In response, UNHCR has supported over 448,000 people with emergency shelter kits and repair materials, enabling families to carry out immediate repairs following attacks. In addition, UNHCR has supported durable repairs of some 40,000 damaged homes, in coordination with local authorities and partners and complementing the government’s eRecovery program. This past winter, UNHCR and partners also provided and installed insulation kits to more than 21,000 people.

This work continues and with the launch of the online courses, UNHCR and the Shelter/NFI cluster will ensure that more war-affected Ukrainians will get a helping hand to become self-sufficient and recover from the war, supporting the country’s longer-term recovery and resilience.

Both courses will be available free of charge on the Prometheus platform starting in June 2025, with registration already open to all interested participants. You can register for the course “Winter Preparation and Energy Conservation” at this link and for the course “Self-Help House Repair Skills” at this link.

Prometheus is Ukraine’s largest online platform for professional development, founded in 2014. For over a decade, it has created high-quality courses and professional programmes, helping partners structure and share their expertise, as well as translated world-class educational materials to make top instructors accessible to everyone in Ukraine.