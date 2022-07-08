Zelensky: If it’s our task to defeat the dragon, we will do it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, a minute before the onset of July 8, posted a short video message on the social network, in which he stated, "We can overcome the dragon feared by half the world."

"There is one minute left until midnight and one thought I want to share. It is not easy for us to fall asleep for 134 days, but all these days we know why we wake up, for whom, and most importantly – by whom. We are Ukrainians, just people, kind, peaceful people, we broke into the top of the world news and became superheroes. At such a price. All we wanted was just to live. Free on our own land," he said.

"But God has his own plan. And if the task fell on us to overcome the dragon, in whose presence half the world trembles, and it fell on us to be the underdog, who was given three days, and has been fighting for the fifth month – well, then we can do it," the president also said.

According to him, "Those who are born to crawl will not take even the Snake island from the one who is to fly. That is why the blue-yellow [flag] is back on the island. And someday it will definitely be on the (Crimean) peninsula. And in all our occupied towns and villages. And in each of them our anthem will sound."