Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings against a Russian resident, about UAH 1 million of seized assets were transferred to the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has said.

According to the prosecutor's office statement on the Telegram channel on Thursday, the assets were seized as part of a case on the fact of possible financing of actions committed with the aim of a forced change and abuse of power, which is being investigated by Podilsky district prosecutor's office based on the materials of the SBU in Kyiv and its region.

"It has been established that officials and owners of an enterprise providing consulting services introduced an illegal financial mechanism for the unreasonable formation of a tax credit, cashing out and withdrawing funds abroad, which in turn harmed the state and economic security of Ukraine," the office said.

The prosecutor's office said that in the course of the investigation, a search was conducted in the office premises of a Russian resident enterprise, documents confirming the latter's illegal activities were seized.

"Based on the results of investigative actions, the bank accounts of the company have been seized. Currently, as part of the investigation, the seized assets in the amount of UAH 1 million have been transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Measures are being taken to turn other property of a resident of Russia in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.