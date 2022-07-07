Facts

14:37 07.07.2022

Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

2 min read
Kyiv prosecutor's office transfers almost UAH 1 mln of seized Russian assets to AFU

As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings against a Russian resident, about UAH 1 million of seized assets were transferred to the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has said.

According to the prosecutor's office statement on the Telegram channel on Thursday, the assets were seized as part of a case on the fact of possible financing of actions committed with the aim of a forced change and abuse of power, which is being investigated by Podilsky district prosecutor's office based on the materials of the SBU in Kyiv and its region.

"It has been established that officials and owners of an enterprise providing consulting services introduced an illegal financial mechanism for the unreasonable formation of a tax credit, cashing out and withdrawing funds abroad, which in turn harmed the state and economic security of Ukraine," the office said.

The prosecutor's office said that in the course of the investigation, a search was conducted in the office premises of a Russian resident enterprise, documents confirming the latter's illegal activities were seized.

"Based on the results of investigative actions, the bank accounts of the company have been seized. Currently, as part of the investigation, the seized assets in the amount of UAH 1 million have been transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Measures are being taken to turn other property of a resident of Russia in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

Tags: #prosecutor

MORE ABOUT

19:20 12.04.2022
French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

17:24 28.03.2022
Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

17:12 28.03.2022
Prosecutor General: facts of using cluster bombs by Russian military in Odesa and Kherson regions confirmed

Prosecutor General: facts of using cluster bombs by Russian military in Odesa and Kherson regions confirmed

17:48 16.03.2022
Venediktova: we are grateful that ICC investigation into Russian war crimes starts

Venediktova: we are grateful that ICC investigation into Russian war crimes starts

13:32 16.03.2022
ICC prosecutor arrives in Ukraine – Zelensky

ICC prosecutor arrives in Ukraine – Zelensky

16:08 13.03.2022
Prosecutor general calls on intl partners to take responsibility, help Ukraine after murder of NYT journalist

Prosecutor general calls on intl partners to take responsibility, help Ukraine after murder of NYT journalist

18:31 09.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

15:11 08.03.2022
German Prosecutor General launches probe into war crimes of Russian troops in Ukraine – Der Spiegel

German Prosecutor General launches probe into war crimes of Russian troops in Ukraine – Der Spiegel

14:38 06.03.2022
MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

14:21 06.03.2022
MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

AD

HOT NEWS

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

Ukrainian flag hoisted over Zmiyiny, destruction of about 30 pieces of Russian equipment on island confirmed – task force

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

Zelensky: Western artillery finally launched at frontline

LATEST

Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

Ukraine cannot accept Jewish pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah - Ambassador Korniychuk

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

UIA sues Iran over downing of passenger plane

Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

Ukrainian flag hoisted over Zmiyiny, destruction of about 30 pieces of Russian equipment on island confirmed – task force

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,889 civilians, 6,263 injured – UN

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

Invaders launch missile attacks near Kharkiv school for visually impaired children, two civilians killed, one wounded – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD