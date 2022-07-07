Facts

12:56 07.07.2022

Occupiers hit Moldavian tanker 'Millennial Spirit' with missile, drifting with remains of diesel fuel on board in Black Sea, remains of cargo burning – task force

Russian occupiers fired 2 X-31 missiles during another airstrike in Odesa region, one of which hit the Moldovan tanker "Millennial Spirit" drifting without a crew with the remains of diesel fuel on board in the Black Sea, the Pivden (South) task force said.

It notes that the vessel in question was already under attack at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"For the time being, the remains of the cargo are probably burning. By the time the ship first hit it, there were more than 500 tonnes of diesel fuel on it. Due to the Russian blockade of shipping, the tanker has been drifting at sea without a crew for 4 months already, like an environmental time bomb," the task force said.

It specifies that the second rocket fired by the invaders self-destructed over the sea.

