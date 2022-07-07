Facts

09:21 07.07.2022

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

2 min read
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children killed, almost 1,000 wounded – PGO

As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, some 347 children were killed and almost 1,000 were wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of July 7, 2022, over 993 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, some 347 children were killed and more than 646 were wounded," the PGO said in the statement.

It is noted that the figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

At the same time, children suffered the most – 347 in Donetsk region, while 186 in Kharkiv; some 116 in Kyiv; some 68 in Chernihiv; some 61 in Luhansk; some 53 in Mykolaiv; some 52 in Kherson; some 31 in Zaporizhia regions.

It is also reported that on Wednesday, July 6, Russian troops shelled Toretsk, Donetsk region, and Skadovsk, Kherson region. In Toretsk, a 17-year-old girl was found under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses; in Skadovsk, one child was wounded.

In addition, due to the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, some 2,108 educational institutions were damaged, of which 215 were completely destroyed.

