Facts

15:14 06.07.2022

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

3 min read
The Ukrainian defenders suppressed the enemy offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The Ukrainian defenders severely suppressed the invader's attempt to conduct an offensive operation in Lozove direction. The enemy continues to take measures to recover its losses," it said on a daily report posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation did not change. No signs of forming the aggressor's offensive groups in the territory of Belarus were detected.

In Siversky direction, the enemy shelled the Ukrainian defense positions near Zalizny Mist, Shalyhine, and Esman. The enemy is equipping its forward positions in the borderline districts.

In Kharkiv direction, the aggressor attacked the districts of Sosnivka, Slatyne, Mala Danylivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Mospanove, Husarivka, Chepil, and Nova Mykolaivka from helicopters, tanks, mortars, and artillery systems.

The Russian occupation forces mined from the distance the territory near Shestakove and Peremoha.

In Slovyansk direction, the enemy mounted mortar and artillery attacks near Krasnopillia and Bohorodychne. The Ukrainian army repelled the assault near Dolyna, the enemy retreated. The occupation forces also conducted assault operations near Mazanivka. The battles continue.

In Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor shelled the civilian infrastructure near Seversk and Hryhorivka. The Ukrainian defenders causes severe losses to the enemy during its offensive attempts near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka. The occupiers retreated.

In Bakhmut direction, the aggressor shelled the Ukrainian defense positions using various artillery systems near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Maiske, Shumy, and New York. The enemy also mounted an airstrike near Vuhlehirsk Thermal Power Plant. The Russian occupation forces conducted an assault operation covered by artillery forces near Novoluhanske, however, it was repelled by the defense forces. The Ukrainian defenders also stopped the aggressor's offensive near Spirne and repelled an enemy attack near Vershyna. The occupier suffered losses and was knocked back. The enemy is trying to regroup its forces.

The invaders also conduct offensive operations near Luhanske. The battles continue.

In Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhia direction, the enemy continues shelling the confrontation line using mortars and artillery systems. The enemy also launched airstrikes near Avdiyivka.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the aggressor shelled the districts of Trudoliubivka, Kniazhivka, Mykolaivka, Topolyne, Kobzartsi, Blahodatne, Shevchenkove, and Lupareve. Missile attacks were mounted on Mykolaiv region. The threat of new missile attacks remains. There are four enemy precision weapon carriers in the sea prepared for attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #armed_forces #war

