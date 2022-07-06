Facts

12:41 06.07.2022

Pinchuk Foundation purchases 12 pickup trucks, hands them over to two brigades of AFU

2 min read
Pinchuk Foundation purchases 12 pickup trucks, hands them over to two brigades of AFU

Victor Pinchuk Charitable Foundation purchased 12 pickup trucks from Europe and handed them over to two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Foundation's press release on Tuesday, before being transferred to combat positions, they carried out a technical diagnosis of the chassis, replaced the brakes, oil, painted in accordance with the requirements of camouflage and refueled.

It is noted that the transfer of vehicles is part of the systemic support for the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Troops, which has been provided by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation since the first days of a full-scale invasion. Under the auspices of the Foundation are five military units defending Ukraine in the south and east, and two separate territorial defense battalions.

Each military unit is provided with targeted assistance, taking into account the current combat missions and logistics of the unit, so the volume and composition of support varies. The greatest need for various instruments for reconnaissance, military optics, satellite communications and vehicles. Experienced specialists are involved in the purchase, who are able to quickly find working options, and after an expert assessment of the military and payment of the bill, organize logistics from anywhere in the world.

"The brigades, which the Victor Pinchuk Foundation is engaged in, perform different tasks, and therefore their requests are different. We have already fulfilled several military requests for specific optics, communications equipment, multifunctional drones and other equipment. But our work continues. The cars were found for a month one by one in Europe, driven to Dnipro, where they carefully checked the technical condition, corrected the smallest defects and repainted. Now these are military pickups," Communications Director of Interpipe Liudmyla Novak said.

In total, since the beginning of the war, the Victor and Olena Pinchuk Foundation, together with Interpipe, has sent more than $35 million to help the army and the civilian population.

