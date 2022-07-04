By destroying schools, hospitals and residential buildings, Russia wants to show inability of democratic system to preserve living space – Zelensky in Lugano

Russia wants to prove with its aggression that "allegedly, it is subject not just to the territory, but to life as such, and that, allegedly, it can decide for everyone whether they will have a life at all. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a conference on the restoration of the country in Lugano on Monday.

According to him, "Russia is destroying the vastness of everything that matters to us and to any free human life."

"During the four months of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, 2,102 educational facilities were destroyed. These are schools, universities , kindergartens ... When the Russian army uses artillery against a kindergarten or drops bombs on a school , it destroys not just walls , not just buildings. This is a deliberate destruction of the educational space in which children are socialized, in which people learn to be people," he said.

"Why did Russia fire on hospitals?" the president asked the question, answering it: "This is a manifestation of Russia, which, allegedly, is capable of destroying the very possibility of civilization for Ukraine – the basic humanity that exists in every normal country. Russia shows that Ukrainians will not even be able to treat, even give birth to children."

According to him, "this is all a conscious tactic of Russia, not just shelling, but the stake is just in the ideological confrontation. The terrorist state hopes that such destruction will prove the alleged failure of the democratic system and the European choice of our people to give people not only a normal, but in general, life."

He explained the destruction of residential buildings by the occupiers' desire to "destroy all this space of life in order to kill people's sense of home."

"More than 12 million Ukrainians were forced to become displaced due to the war. And how many of them still return home, even if they will, where to return exactly where they lived before? After such a brutal war and such barbaric Russian strikes, it will be very difficult for many people to regain this feeling – the feeling of a real home," Zelensky said.

"Russia's desire is that such ruins and such losses are supposedly a ‘vision’ of democracy and Europe. With this aggression, Russia wants to prove that, allegedly, it is subject not just to the territory, but to life as such, and that, allegedly, it can decide for everyone – or they will have a life at all," he said.

"Therefore, this war is not just ours, not just local somewhere in the east of Europe. This is Russia's attack on everything that is valuable to you and me. Therefore, the restoration of Ukraine is not a local project, not a project of one people, but a common task of the entire democratic world, all countries that can say about themselves – we are civilized," the president said.