Facts

16:59 04.07.2022

Zelensky at Tokyo University: Russia's national idea is war, Ukraine's – is peace

2 min read
Zelensky at Tokyo University: Russia's national idea is war, Ukraine's – is peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the Japanese students and lecturers to appreciate peace as it gives the opportunity to study and develop.

"We cannot lay down our weapons, because otherwise we will disappear. As a state, as a nation, simply as people. Russia has chosen the path of war, Ukraine is fighting on the path to peace," the head of state said in a video address to the students and lecturers of Tokyo University on Monday.

"It's just peace. And this is exactly what Ukraine is defending today. [ ] To this end, we should all find answers to a number of questions. What will our world be like? Will the rule of force or the rule of law dominate it? [ ] Can we use the Japanese experience of railway networks? How to get rid of energy dependence? What can we do for global food security? How to build a safe cyberspace? [ ] How to make people's lives more comfortable?" he said.

The president added that the main goal of Ukraine is peace.

"Peace that is ordinary to you. Which was ordinary for us too, but everything changed in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and started hostilities in the east of Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian president said he appreciates the support of Japan, its prime minister and government.

To a question about cyber security, Zelensky said that this system is strong enough as it was supported not only by governments, but also by private persons from all over the world.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:29 04.07.2022
Zelensky at conference: Lugano conference can be first big step towards historic victory of democratic world

Zelensky at conference: Lugano conference can be first big step towards historic victory of democratic world

12:17 04.07.2022
Zelensky's participation in G-20 summit depends on situation in country, Russia's participation therein

Zelensky's participation in G-20 summit depends on situation in country, Russia's participation therein

11:34 04.07.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to return to temporarily lost territories due to tactics, modern weapons

Zelensky: Ukraine to return to temporarily lost territories due to tactics, modern weapons

09:48 04.07.2022
Zelensky meets with Australian PM in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with Australian PM in Kyiv

12:06 02.07.2022
Zelensky thanks Biden for supply of NASAMS air defense missile system

Zelensky thanks Biden for supply of NASAMS air defense missile system

12:23 01.07.2022
We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

09:50 01.07.2022
Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

11:16 30.06.2022
Zelensky thanks Johnson for additional security assistance

Zelensky thanks Johnson for additional security assistance

18:32 29.06.2022
Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

16:57 29.06.2022
Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

Russian leadership sees world as ‘Leningrad backstreet’ – Zelensky at NATO summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at conference: Lugano conference can be first big step towards historic victory of democratic world

Ukrainian flag raised on Zmiyiny Island – task force

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Lysychansk after heavy fighting – General Staff

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

Six killed, including ten-year-old girl, 19 wounded in Sloviansk on July 3

LATEST

Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

Ukraine, Canada discuss strengthening sanctions on Russia, agreed on stances before G20 FMs meeting

Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

Ukrainian flag raised on Zmiyiny Island – task force

Kyivstar restores fixed Internet in Chernihiv, Nizhyn, Irpin and Okhtyrka

Pope would like to visit Kyiv, Moscow after his trip to Canada

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Lysychansk after heavy fighting – General Staff

Ukraine may become NATO member in year or two after end of war – head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

AD
AD
AD
AD