Zelensky at Tokyo University: Russia's national idea is war, Ukraine's – is peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the Japanese students and lecturers to appreciate peace as it gives the opportunity to study and develop.

"We cannot lay down our weapons, because otherwise we will disappear. As a state, as a nation, simply as people. Russia has chosen the path of war, Ukraine is fighting on the path to peace," the head of state said in a video address to the students and lecturers of Tokyo University on Monday.

"It's just peace. And this is exactly what Ukraine is defending today. [ ] To this end, we should all find answers to a number of questions. What will our world be like? Will the rule of force or the rule of law dominate it? [ ] Can we use the Japanese experience of railway networks? How to get rid of energy dependence? What can we do for global food security? How to build a safe cyberspace? [ ] How to make people's lives more comfortable?" he said.

The president added that the main goal of Ukraine is peace.

"Peace that is ordinary to you. Which was ordinary for us too, but everything changed in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and started hostilities in the east of Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian president said he appreciates the support of Japan, its prime minister and government.

To a question about cyber security, Zelensky said that this system is strong enough as it was supported not only by governments, but also by private persons from all over the world.